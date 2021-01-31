Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Climate Change Commission Offers Ambitious, Achievable Plan For New Zealand

Sunday, 31 January 2021, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird congratulated He Pou a Rangi – the Climate Change Commission for delivering an ambitious, achievable plan to tackle climate change and endorsed its call for a stronger climate change target. The key takeaway from the report is that New Zealand is not on track to do its fair share of global efforts, but that doing our fair share is achievable if we start now.

Today the independent Climate Change Commission released its first report on what New Zealand needs to do to tackle climate change and protect our future. It proposes a range of measures to meet New Zealand's current targets and proposes increasing New Zealand's overall target so that it genuinely contributes a fair share of global efforts.

“This plan will need to look after both people and nature. It will need to take a nature-first approach to getting rid of fossil fuels so that new renewable energy and storage doesn’t harm nature. It will need to provide a way for communities that have traditionally relied on mining coal, oil and gas to find other work.”

"We are already seeing the effects of climate change. Recently 82 kororā little blue penguin chicks died of starvation on Matiu/Somes Island in Wellington Harbour when warmer harbour temperatures meant there wasn’t enough food for them. Fifty-four were discovered in just one day - a stark reminder that climate change is affecting nature now and we need to act to stop it getting worse."

“It’s time for the country to step up and do our fair share of the global effort to keep climate change below 1.5 degrees warming.”

“We can no longer delay getting rid of coal, phasing our oil and gas, and cutting emissions from agriculture. Relying on pine plantations is just postponing the inevitable,” Forest & Bird climate change spokesperson Geoff Keey said

“Not only will ending coal mining reduce our emissions, but it will protect wild places from being destroyed.”

“Getting rid of fossil fuels will need a nature-first approach to renewable energy that makes sure any new renewable generation and storage doesn’t come at the expense of already vulnerable wild and natural places.”

The agriculture sector can reach its 2030 targets by changing the way it farms to become more efficient without any new technology or silver bullets. Farms across New Zealand, including the Lincoln University Dairy Farm have already demonstrated this.

“The report shows that nature has a key role to play in offsetting emissions, but that offsetting should no longer be used as a replacement for cutting emissions.”

"New Zealand has been postponing serious action on climate change since the late 1980s, we can postpone no longer."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News

For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>



 
 

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 