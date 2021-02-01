Police Seek Information On Firearm Recovered During Homicide Investigation

Police are seeking information on a firearm recovered during the course of the investigation into the murder of Rau Tongia.

Police believe the firearm, a long barrelled Breda Brescia semi-automatic shotgun with detailed engravings, may have been stolen and would like to locate its legitimate owner.

It has a serial number of 14326 and has ‘Sportco’ printed on the base of the stock.

Anyone who has information on the original owner of this firearm is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.

