Police Investigating Hastings Sudden Death
Monday, 1 February 2021, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating the death of a man in an
industrial area of Hastings.
Police were called to an
address on Plunket Avenue in Saint Leonards about 10:40am
today.
Enquiries are underway to establish the
circumstances of the death.
The Coroner has been
notified and a post-mortem examination will be
undertaken.
© Scoop Media
