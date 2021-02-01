Investigation Into Napier Assault
Monday, 1 February 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating an assault at an address on
Clark Avenue in Pirimai, Napier.
Police were called
about 11:40am and on arrival located a person in a critical
condition.
One person is assisting with the
investigation and Police are not seeking anyone else in
relation to the incident at this
stage.
