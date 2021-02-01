New Team At Marlborough Convention Centre

Following a significant tenure managing the Marlborough Convention Centre, Scenic Hotel Group’s lease agreement has come to an end, effective today, and the management of the centre is being handed back to Marlborough District Council, who will take over day-to-day operations.

Council Support Services Manager Dean Heiford says Scenic’s decision, after running the venue for 13 years, provides an opportunity to consolidate management of the venue with the neighbouring ASB Theatre.

“I’d like to thank Scenic for their contribution and the high standard they set in running the venue. All the feedback we’ve received over the years has been very positive, both about the venue itself and also the excellent staff and services provided by Scenic.”

Those efforts contributed greatly to the Marlborough Convention Centre being awarded ‘New Zealand’s Best Convention Centre 2020’ by the World MICE Awards – see https://worldmiceawards.com/award/new-zealand-best-convention-centre/2020

“In recent years the Convention Centre, ASB Theatre and Destination Marlborough have worked closely together to attract and manage conferences, trade shows, meetings and business functions, so it’s a natural fit for the ASB Theatre to merge its operation with the Convention Centre’s.”

“I believe it’s a win-win and will result in efficiencies for both the Council, which owns the Convention Centre, and the ASB Theatre.”

“Marlborough is a highly desirable place to hold a conference or large event – we have seen an increasing number hosted here over recent years, which has brought millions of dollars into the Marlborough economy. Much of that business dollar spend was spread through Marlborough’s retail, hospitality, transport and tourism sectors.”

Mr Heiford says all existing bookings and agreements will be honoured.

“We’ll be contacting current customers, event managers and local businesses once the new structure is in place. Marlborough is very much open for business and will continue to be an attractive location for business functions and events.”

The Convention Centre is flexibly designed with five main spaces that can be brought together in different formats to suit any event set up, and all up can host 560 people.

Anyone business wishing to book the Convention Centre facilities can email book@mctt.co.nz or call 03 520 8558.

