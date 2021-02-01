Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Move South For New Wānaka Area Recreation Manager

Monday, 1 February 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Wainwright to the new role of Wānaka area recreation manager.

Beginning his role on 22 February, Allan will be responsible for the operational management of Wānaka Recreation Centre (WRC) and for developing Council’s range of sport, recreation and wellbeing programmes across the wider Queenstown Lakes District.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said Allan’s previous experience in managing facilities and working with different community groups would be a real asset.

“Allan is a passionate and energetic individual who has spent more than 16 years in the sports, community and recreation sector around Auckland and Bay of Plenty,” said Mr Battrick.

“He’s regularly up before dawn to play squash, and loves running and mountain biking so I know several members of our team are looking forward to putting him through his paces on our local trails!”

Allan’s previous roles include managing Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre and Lynfield Youth and Leisure Centre, working for Skills Active as a team leader for the Northern region, and a period as national manager for extra-curricular childcare provider, Schools Out.

Most recently, Allan managed Katikati Community Centre from where he also led the COVID-19 welfare response coordinating a range of local community groups and partners.

He said he was looking forward to contributing to the ongoing success of WRC and Council’s district-wide sport and recreation provision.

“Wānaka Recreation Centre is such a valuable asset for the local community. I’ve already seen how it brings people together and helps them keep fit and active, and I’m looking forward to adding my own experience to the mix,” he said.

“This is an amazing opportunity in one of the most beautiful places in the world. My wife Gabriela and I both love the outdoors and are eager to explore the magical surrounds of the district,” he said.

