Death Following Water Incident, Eastbourne
Monday, 1 February 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that the male surfer involved in
an incident at Eastbourne on Saturday has died as the result
of a medical event that occurred on the water.
He was
Matthew Conrad Hayes, aged 43, of Lower Hutt.
Mr
Hayes' family wish to thank emergency services for their
efforts.
Police extend their sympathies to his family
and
friends.
