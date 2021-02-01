Appeal For Information Following Christchurch Assault

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Oxford Terrace in the early hours of 31 January 2021.

At around 1am a man was punched in an unprovoked attack by another male causing the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

The victim became unconscious and was transported to Hospital where he remains.

The offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time and is described as Maori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandana wrapped around his wrist.

Given the large numbers of people who were in the area at the time, Police believe members of the public may have videos or photographs of the assault and/or the offender.

Anyone who has information about the assault is encouraged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776 or anonymously on 0800 Crimestoppers.

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves

