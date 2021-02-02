Name Release – Seadown Water Incident
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died after being swept
out to sea at Seadown, north of Timaru, on 30
January.
He was Richard James Walsh, 58, of Levels
Valley
Police offer their condolences to his family
and friends.
His death has been referred to the
Coroner.
