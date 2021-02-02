Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Environmental Defence Society Secures Removal Of Dangerous Ouvea Premix From Mataura

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Legal proceedings initiated by EDS have resulted in a Court-facilitated agreement between the various parties that means the ouvea premix stored at the old Mataura Paper Mill is to be removed back to the Tiwai Aluminium Smelter site.

“We brought proceedings in the Environment Court last year because we considered that New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Ltd (NZAS) was responsible for the continued safe handling of the premix, which posed significant health and environmental risks if it got wet. The current storage facility is prone to flooding,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“After 12 Judicial Settlement Conferences, an agreement has been reached involving the NZAS, the Crown and the local councils to remove all of the stored material back to the Tiwai site.

“This was a complex negotiation that was time consuming and challenging. While it’s our position that a small environmental group like EDS should not have been required to take on the biggest mining company in the world to see it face up to its environmental responsibilities, we are pleased with the outcome.

“In addition to actively engaging in the mediation process, EDS made direct contact with the new Chief Executive and the Chairman of Rio Tinto, the main shareholder of NZAS, and engaged also with the CEO of Rio Tinto Aluminium, to get their direct engagement to help resolve the matter. They were helpful.

“We acknowledge that as negotiations proceeded there was a building up of trust and goodwill between the parties and we thank NZAS and Rio Tinto for helping to get to a solution.

“The ouvea premix removal is being expedited and is expected to be completely removed by the end of April, weather and truck availability permitting.

“This will remove the potential for the Mataura community to be affected by ammonia gas which is produced when the material gets wet. We acknowledge that this has been a deep concern for the community since the last major flood in February 2020.

"We acknowledge the active and helpful assistance of Crown Law, the Ministry for the Environment and the Minister for the Environment in getting this across the line.

“Finally, thanks are also due in no small measure to Alternate Environment Judge Laurie Newhook who moderated the Judicial Settlement Conferences with calm and purposeful authority,” Mr Taylor concluded.

Barrister Rob Enright and in-house counsel Cordelia Woodhouse acted for EDS while Shay Schlaepfer conducted extensive research for the case.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate change emissions. No surprises about that. Yet while dragging their feet and decrying the enforcement role of “Wellington bureaucrats” those key sectors will still have their hands out for the kind of government incentives that - for example – Transport Minister Michael Wood is due to unveil shortly... More>>

 

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 