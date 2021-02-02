Celebrating The 25th World Wetlands Day

World Wetlands Day is now in its 25th year, marking the day that the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance was adopted 50 years ago.

Despite this convention, globally – and in New Zealand – 90% of wetlands have been destroyed, and remaining wetlands continue to be lost.

However, there are some big potential gains on the horizon for wetlands with the introduction in 2020 of the government’s Essential Freshwater Package.

Ōtautahi/Christchurch will host the International Wetlands Conference in October this year, celebrating wetland stories from around the world with the theme of traditional knowledge and management woven throughout.

An important example of this is the co-governance model that is protecting Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere, including the inspirational Whakaora Te Ahuriri wetland creation project.

Around Canterbury, a number of wetlands are available for the public to enjoy.

