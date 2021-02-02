Applications Open For Two Community Grants Schemes

Horowhenua District Council is inviting applications for funding from two community grants schemes. Applications to the Horowhenua Community Support Grant and the Creative Communities Scheme, for round two of the 2020/2021 financial year, are open until 5pm 28 February 2021.

Community Development Advisor, Neil Hirini said, “there is still a large pool of funding available to be allocated, and we encourage community groups to submit applications so we can support their organisations or initiatives.”

If individuals or groups are not sure if their project would be eligible, they can get in contact with us to discuss further, he said.

The Community Support Grant aims to support community initiatives that enhance wellbeing and social connectedness in the wake of COVID-19. The grant is to enable non-profit organisations meeting grant criteria to assist with projects, events and costs associated with responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and support for community recovery. The contestable funds available amount to $68,803.66. Grant recipients in the last funding round included Pounamu Country Music Club, which received $2,000 to support the 2020 Pounamu Country Music Awards; Ngā Piki Kōtuku o Punahau, which received $1,450 to support it’s Taiohi Kapa Haka project.; and Hope Kete, which received $1,303 to purchase a new freezer to support community outreach.

The Creative Communities Scheme is a national scheme funded by Creative New Zealand. It funds projects with a focus on the arts. Projects should aim to; create opportunities for local communities to engage with, and participate in local arts activities; support the diverse artistic cultural traditions of local communities; and enable participation by young people (under 18). The contestable funds available amount to $27,852.16. There is no limit to how much can be applied for, but most grants tend to be under $2,000. Recent recipients include Te Pataka Mauri Ora Trust, which received $3,500 for Te Kōtahitanga o Punahau; and Horowhenua Art Society Inc, which received $4,900 for Arts in the Park.

For more information, criteria and to download application forms for any of the grant schemes, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact the Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

