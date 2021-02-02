Incident - Southern Motorway Near Greenlane
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are currently responding to
an incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway near
Greenlane.
This incident relates to a person's
wellbeing.
As a precaution, northbound traffic on
State Highway 1 is being diverted off the motorway at the
Greenlane off-ramp.
One southbound lane has also been
closed near Greenlane.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays on their commute and Police appreciate their
cooperation this
evening.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more