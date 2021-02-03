Consumer NZ Testing Finds Induction Cooktops Trump Gas

With approximately $2.2 billion spent on consented residential alterations last year, New Zealanders are devoting a lot of time, energy, and money to home renovations. Consumer NZ is reminding renovators - if you are making changes to your home, it’s worth remembering that if the Climate Change Commission recommendations are adopted into policy there’ll be nonewgas connections from 2025.

While there are no guarantees this will happen, there’s a ban on new gas exploration already inplace,soit does seem like natural gas will be flaming out.

“Manyhome ownersmay be scratching their heads as to where they now stand on gas. If you’re weighing up a new connection orlooking to install a new water heater,gas cookingor fixed heating,it could be worth thinking twice. This is ahigh-costinvestment witha new gas hob potentially costing thousands of dollars. Withan uncertain future, it could be money down the drain,” saysJames le Page,Test Content Team Leader.

“If you’ve already got gas in your home, rest assured, you don’t need to ripoutyour hobs. As products come up for replacement, you might want to consider going down a different route.While the change will be aninconveniencefor many, the environmental cost of gas is unacceptable andisdirectly linked toclimate change."

Gasis afavouredfixture of many home chefsacross the countrywith its excellent temperature control and instantheat, but Consumer NZ testing has found you don'tlose a lot whenopting for induction. The best performing cooktops in the latest round of testing of 82 models found induction comes out on top.

If you’re think about home heatingwith a renovation, consider a whole home solution with central heating.A multi-split heat pump water heater can heat your water and look after underfloor or radiator heating as well. It comes with aheftyinstallation cost that’s dependent on the size of yourhome butwill provide atoasty and comfortableenvironmentfor years going forward.Aheat pump is a great option that is cost effective to install andincrediblyefficient.

Saying goodbye to gas also meansno moreendless showers.Though you’ll need a water tank,Consumer NZ research has found that many modern designs do away withthe bulky indoor tank and associated hot water cupboards. There are also options for outdoor tanks.

"Annuallyagasconnection costs $550 on average, so by foregoing a new connection and selectingmore energyefficientspace and water heating can end up saving you a lot of money over the years, andyou'll be running a greener home. That said, work will need to be done to help those in rural communities with unreliable connections transition away from their current dependency on gas in the period between 2025 and 2050 if the Climate ChangeCommission recommendations areadopted," saysle Page.

"New Zealand's electricity generation is primarily from renewable sources while gas is a one-time deal that’s extracted from the ground and,in the process of you using it, pumps CO2into the air. If you're weighing up gas versus electricity when renovating or replacing,consider all the factors and know that the future of gas is on shaky ground."

Notes on figures:

Statistics NZestimates that $1.9 billion including GST worth of residential alterations and additions building work was consented in the year ended November 2020, down 4.3 percent on the November 2019 year.

