Firefighters gather for UFBA South Island Waterway competition – Methven Domain, Canterbury. 13 February 2021.

Each year 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. All require one thing – lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Come and watch this competitive skills event where firefighters practice getting that H2O where it needs to go! Meet some of the 11,500 volunteers who dedicate their lives to protecting their communities 24/7.

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the branch on the hose, hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

Since 1885, UFBA’s Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters put hose-running and pump-operating skills to the test in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. Nineteen different setups cover rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

Each of three Waterway events in 2021 – North Island (completed in January), South Island and national competition – will see around 100 firefighters come together. Spectators are welcome and this is a great opportunity to discover some of the technical complexities of modern firefighting or inspire young people to consider their future as a career or volunteer firefighter.

• UFBA South Island Waterway, Saturday 13 February 2021, Methven Domain, Canterbury, (9am-4.30pm)

• UFBA National Waterway, Friday 5 - Saturday 6 March 2021, Wainuiomata, Frederick Wise Park (9am-5.30pm)

