Update - serious crash, Pohuehue - Waitematā
Thursday, 4 February 2021, 7:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
03 Feb
One person has died following the serious crash on
SH1 at Pohuehue this evening.
Another person is reported
to have suffered minor injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit
has examined the scene and the road has now
reopened.
Police thank motorists for their
patience.
© Scoop Media
