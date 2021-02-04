Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Another Record Year For Auckland Housing, With 16,500 New Dwellings Consented In 2020

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

More than 16,500 new dwellings were consented in Auckland in 2020, with 1525 consented in December alone, making it the strongest December on record.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the strong consenting figures are positive for meeting housing needs and stimulating the local economy hit hard by COVID-19.

“The 16,592 new dwellings consented in Auckland in 2020 is a new annual record for the city, topping the previous annual record of 15,154 set a year earlier in 2019,” he said.

“That means we consented 1400 more dwellings in Auckland in 2020 than were consented in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 combined.

“The 1525 new dwellings consented in December is eight times higher than in the same period for 2010, just after the establishment of the Auckland Super City.

“The high volume of consenting that we have been able to maintain—and increase—over recent years shows that we are making strong progress to alleviate housing supply issues.

“In addition, the Auckland Unitary Plan has enabled more than 1 million new home builds through zoning changes.

“However, we still face significant housing challenges. Auckland needs a greater investment in infrastructure to facilitate more new home builds and ensure that the housing we need can be delivered.

“While we welcome the growth in housing builds, it does place huge pressure on council planning for the infrastructure needed to meet the growth in housing.

“COVID-19 has hit council finances hard, cutting our income over four years by more than $1 billion, with debt to revenue constraints on what Auckland can borrow to build increasingly expensive infrastructure.

“Therefore, Government needs to look at how to broaden revenue sources for council, including devolved funding.

“While immigration to Auckland from overseas has stopped since COVID-19, more than 100,000 Kiwis have returned home since the lockdown and emigration of Kiwis overseas has practically ceased. That means the city is continuing to face growth pressures,” the mayor says.

Auckland Council’s Regulatory Committee chair, Councillor Linda Cooper, also welcomed the record-breaking consenting numbers.

“The 16,592 dwellings consented in Auckland last year represent more than 40 per cent of the national total, and is an increase of 10 per cent on the previous year, indicating the continuing progress we are making to increase housing supply,” she said.

