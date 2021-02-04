Sinkhole In Wellington's Jervois Quay: Further Work Required Tonight & Warning Of Further Traffic Congestion On Friday

Further work tonight required to shore up sink hole, morning traffic delays likely

Commuters are urged to keep an eye on media or social-media early tomorrow (Friday) to avoid delays following further temporary works on the sinkhole in Jervois Quay tonight.

Last night Wellington Water and its contractors worked through the night to carry out temporary repairs to the sinkhole which has formed under Jervois Quay at the Hunter Street intersection. The sinkhole was caused by a break in a stormwater pipe deep beneath the road which through the ebb and flow of the tide washed away the road base above the pipe.

On engineers’ advice, further work is needed tonight to conduct a CCTV inspection of the damaged pipe and to further shore up the sinkhole to reduce the risk to road users from any further collapse.

When the pipe was exposed last night we found the damage to be more extensive than the sinkhole itself. Tonight, workers will begin shoring work to stabilise the ground and the road around the full extent of the broken pipe.

We expect this work to continue over the next couple of nights, after which the road will be able to be fully re-opened. This will mean continued traffic disruption until that work is complete, and we thank motorists for their patience while this work is undertaken.

It is hoped that two southbound lanes of Jervois Quay will be available for morning rush-hour traffic – however this will confirmed – or otherwise - before 6am tomorrow.

A full repair of the pipe will still need to be carried out. The pipe was due for renewal within the next 10 years and this will now be accelerated to take place within the next six months. We will keep the public informed of when this full repair is likely to take place.

