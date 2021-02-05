Constant Supervision Saves Lives - Stay Poolsafe This Long Weekend

No matter how you say it, constant supervision saves lives. That is the theme of Recreation Aotearoa’s latest water safety video campaign.

Featuring pool facility staff, including lifeguards and pool managers, the campaign uses different languages to communicate the importance and simplicity of the constant supervision message.

In 2020 there were two fatal drownings of under eights in aquatic facilities, and Water Safety New Zealand reported 74 preventable drowning fatalities across all recreational water environments.

With the frightening increase in drowning statistics Recreation Aotearoa and Water Safety New Zealand are urging the community to practice due diligence around the water, particularly if they have children in their care.

Tracey Prince-Puketapu, Aquatics Programme Manager at Recreation Aotearoa said "We asked pool staff across Aotearoa what they would say to parents and caregivers to keep their children safe around water, and this video is the result."

"Constant supervision saves lives is the most important statement we can make - if you are constantly supervising your child we will have zero drownings."

About Poolsafe

The Poolsafe Quality Management Scheme (Poolsafe) is an independent assessment of public pools to ensure that their operations and facilities are safe.

There are currently 214 public pools in New Zealand and over 140 of those are members of the Poolsafe scheme. Poolsafe is an industry led, voluntary management system designed by the industry for the industry that enables peer to peer assessment and moderates the delivery of public aquatic facilities services, with the direct intent to limit serious harm to their communities.

About Recreation Aotearoa

We are the voice of Recreation in Aotearoa, a membership association representing all professionals in the industry. We empower our members to deliver the quality Recreation experiences, places and facilities, that fuel a more active, healthy and connected NZ.

