Council Grants Fun In The Sun

Friday, 5 February 2021, 11:50 am
Wellington City Council

Every year Wellington City Council funds a wide range of arts and cultural events and activities – and many of them can be enjoyed now by everyone over the summer months.

One recipient, the Performance Arcade’s exciting new summertime arts programme WHAT IF THE CITY WAS A THEATRE? launches this evening with a performance curated by Movement of the Human (MOTH) at Whairepo Lagoon.

The free festival will feature more than 300 individual performances over 60 locations throughout the city – from cabaret at crosswalks, circus on cranes, and dance everywhere from on Flamingo Scooters to in the Cable Car.

In 2020, Council funded hundreds of projects, organisations and events to benefit the whole community – particularly those impacted by COVID-19, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“We proudly support projects that contribute in a positive way to the city and its people across a wide range of interests, cultural activities, and entertainment events. An equally important consideration is the critical support we can give to the livelihoods of our artists and people working in the hospitality and services sector.

“From an arts and events perspective, it’s always a good investment retaining and supporting the creative community as it benefits our quality of life in so many ways, boosts the economy as a popular destination, activates our city, and sustains the burgeoning creative industry in the capital.

“It also ties in with our Love Local campaign, supporting Wellington’s business, creative, and hospitality industries which are still feeling the effects of COVID-19.”

Some other events and activities supported through Council funding on the summer calendar include:

WHAT IF THE CITY WAS A THEATRE? and Urban Dream Brokerage are supported through Council’s Tipu Toa: Build Back Better / City Recovery Fund which supports initiatives that contribute to our economic recovery.

Support of these events and festivals also has wide-reaching benefits for the city’s culture and diversity says Arts, Culture and Events Portfolio Lead, Councillor Nicola Young.

“Council funding of arts and events has been a long-term strategy to ensure every community has the opportunity to make access easier to cultural activities and events, and this busy summer season calendar is just one example.

“Also, many Wellingtonians were not born here, a lot have moved here by choice to live, work and play thanks to the robust, diverse, and accessible arts and culture scene – further boosting the city’s prosperity, growth and attractiveness to visitors.”

There are many opportunities if you have a good idea for an event, project or activity. The next round of the Creative Communities Scheme closes on 26 February. This round is for projects that start after 1 April. Various types of projects will be considered, including workshops, performances, exhibitions, etc – the focus for this fund is on participation, diversity and youth.

Applications to Council’s Arts and Culture Fund close on 19 March, for projects starting after 19 May.

Check the criteria on our website and you can contact Council staff to discuss your project or the application process.

