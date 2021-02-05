Charges Filed - Waikeria Prison Incident
Friday, 5 February 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now charged 17 men with arson and
disorder-related offences in relation to the incident at
Waikeria Prison that began on 29 December 2020.
One of
the men appeared in the Auckland District Court today, and
the other 16 appeared in Hamilton District Court.
They
have all been remanded to appear again on 26
February.
As the matter is now before the courts,
Police are not able to comment
further.
