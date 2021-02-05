Charges Filed - Waikeria Prison Incident

Police have now charged 17 men with arson and disorder-related offences in relation to the incident at Waikeria Prison that began on 29 December 2020.

One of the men appeared in the Auckland District Court today, and the other 16 appeared in Hamilton District Court.

They have all been remanded to appear again on 26 February.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are not able to comment further.

© Scoop Media

