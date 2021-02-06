Update - Waimakariri River Swimmer
Saturday, 6 February 2021, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a man has today been found in the Waimakariri
River, near Kairaki.
Police were called to area about
6.30am.
While formal identification is yet to take
place, Police believe the body to be that of 38-year-old
Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, of Auckland.
Kapu failed
to return from swimming in the Waimakariri River on Saturday
30 January.
His whānau maintains their request for
privacy at this extremely difficult time.
His death
will be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more