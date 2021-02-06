Update - Waimakariri River Swimmer

The body of a man has today been found in the Waimakariri River, near Kairaki.

Police were called to area about 6.30am.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the body to be that of 38-year-old Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, of Auckland.

Kapu failed to return from swimming in the Waimakariri River on Saturday 30 January.

His whānau maintains their request for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

