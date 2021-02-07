Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cruise Ship Rule Changes

Sunday, 7 February 2021, 5:43 pm
Opinion: Andy Loader

The Ponant Cruises ship, Le Laperouse, has been denied entry into New Zealand waters by Immigration New Zealand as they felt that 61 of the crew positions on this ship were “non-essential” jobs that could have been filled by New Zealanders.

Ponant Cruises had been granted approval by the Health Ministry.

"The Ministry of Health issued an approval in mid-December. The approval's conditions were to operate with a limit of 100 guests, within NZ waters, for Kiwis only.

"Le Lapérouse and her full complement of 90 crew were mobilised under strict COVID-19 isolation and multiple testing protocols and sailed from her anchorage off Jakarta on January 10 for New Zealand. This plan enabled the vessel to enter safely and place no pressure on the in-demand MIQ beds in Aotearoa."

Health officials were scheduled to test all crew upon arrival on January 30.

But at the last minute Immigration New Zealand refused to issue visas for all of the crew based on their decision that the 61 positions were non-essential and should be filled by New Zealanders.

Immigration New Zealand's boss of visa services Peter Elms laid down the law in refusing entry to Le Laperouse.

Elms sent an email to the ship's owners Ponant Cruises warning them not to enter NZ as the consequences could include: the jailing of the captain and senior crew, the seizure of the ship and the imprisonment of those aiding its entry.

As a result of this decision Ponant Cruises which had intended to carry out seven fully booked 2021 cruises around Aotearoa has confirmed it has cancelled all of its expeditions and will not come to New Zealand at all.

The company behind the cruise ship (Ponant Cruises) advised that their small expedition ship Le Lapérouse has been forced to cancel her season of seven fully booked expedition voyages in New Zealand for New Zealanders".

Le Lapérouse was given permission by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield to travel to New Zealand - on the condition that Le Lapérouse obtained the necessary visas from Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

INZ declined to approve visas for 61 of the ship's 90 crew. Visas were issued for 29 technical crew however INZ were not prepared to issue visas to the 61 hotel staff.

Ponant said the company was advised on January 27, after travelling more than 3600 nautical miles that visa applications for the hotel department officers and crew were not considered critical to the ship's entry to NZ and the applications were declined.

Ponant says the cost of Immigration NZ's decision is huge:

  • It will disrupt the travel plans of more than 650 New Zealanders
  • Cause up to $6 million in direct economic loss to food, beverage, ground operator SMEs across the country supplying the vessel
  • Eliminate more income from the New Zealand travel agency community
  • Devastate the 16 Kiwis contracted to work on-board for two months, who will now lose their income.

The company says the decision puts into question the prospects of a successful return to New Zealand's cruise industry, which was worth hundreds of millions to the local economy.

"Ponant has invested millions of dollars promoting New Zealand internationally, and operating in NZ seasonally for the past seven years. We hope there is a quick review of the processes for expedition ships to operate in New Zealand and that the 2021-2022 season can be saved," the company says.

The Minister of Immigration Hon Kris Faafoi reiterated his message that businesses must ensure they comply with all the necessary New Zealand border entry requirements before they make commitments to ventures and customers.

"The Government expects that, and New Zealanders do too," Faafoi said.

Given that there is no Health reasons for this decision as evidenced by the clearance from the Ministry of Health then I believe that it should have been very simple to process visitor visas for the crew of this vessel as gas been done many times in the past for other cruise ships, so I can only assume that the reasons are a change to the rules.

My Questions for the government then, are as follows:

  1. Has there been a change in the rules around crewing of cruise ships in NZ waters to require them to have all non-essential crew member positions filled by NZ personnel?
  2. If there has been a change to the rules is this change permanent?
  3. Given that there would have been twenty nine (essential) crew members staying on board to operate the ship and the ship had been given clearance from the Ministry of Health in relation to Covid, what was the reason for demanding that the other sixty one crew members be NZ personnel?

It is my opinion that this decision if it is to be permanent, has the potential to prevent any and all cruise lines from sending ships to cruise in NZ waters due to the difficulties in sourcing and maintaining NZ crew for the periods that they would be working in NZ waters.

If this decision is based on a perceived health risk around Covid then it is in fact a nonsensical one as there is still going to be twenty nine crew on the ship that have been there from the beginning of the trip from Jakarta in early January and they have all been interacting with the other sixty one non-essential crew on that journey so in a strictly health risk scenario then it should be all crew or none on that basis.

For a government that has made all sorts of noise about trying to kick-start the economy after the effects of Covid this decision (that some of the crew were OK and others not) is to say the least puzzling.

The decision by Ponant Cruises to cancel the complete cruising schedule due to this decision is in my opinion, a classic case of commercial reality being over-ridden by pedantic bureaucracy at the expense of our economy.

The commercial reality of this decision to not grant visas based on the fact that they do not consider the crew positions to be essential and therefore should be filled by NZ’s, is that this will prevent any cruise lines from cruising in NZ waters and once our borders are re-opened in future more NZ citizens will travel offshore and spend their travel budget in other countries.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Andy Loader on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 