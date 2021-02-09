Councillors Briefed On Updated Business Model For Proposed Kāpiti Gateway Centre

In preparation of their 25 February decision on whether to proceed with the proposed Kāpiti Gateway Centre, Councillors were updated last week on the recently-completed review by PwC of potential operating models for the facility.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell said the briefing provided an opportunity for staff to walk Councillors through the original Gateway proposal, the cultural, social, environment and economic benefits of the project and work that has been done to address concerns raised by elected representatives and the community about the indicative business case late last year.

“The scope of the PwC investigation included reviewing the proposal, the assumptions, risks, costs and to assess if any additional options were available to meet project’s objectives.

“This included fully exploring all possible uses of the facility and looking at how the ongoing operational costs of a Gateway Centre could be met most effectively and sustainably,” said Mr Maxwell.

The PwC report includes adjusted visitor projection numbers, an analysis of potential uses for the facility with associated projected revenue/costs analysis for each option, and a review and lessons from other similar ventures across the country.

Mayor K. Gurunathan welcomed the PwC report and acknowledged the efforts of staff to address elected member and community concerns.

“This project presents a significant opportunity for Kāpiti and the PwC review provides the Council with confidence that the business case is informed with robust and up-to-date data.

“We are fully aware of the level of public interest in the Gateway and I’m confident that Councillors will fully explore the pros and cons when they meet to discuss the future of the Gateway on 25 February.”

The Gateway report to Councillors, including the PwC report, will be published on Council’s website on Friday 19 February.

Key stakeholders will be updated over the next two weeks.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz for more information about the proposed Kāpiti Gateway Centre and to see a new animated video illustrating how the purpose-built eco-facility would sit in its landscape.

