Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Entry At Quake City To Mark 10-Year Earthquake Anniversary

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 10:18 am
Press Release: Canterbury Museum

Cantabrians are invited to mark the 10-year anniversary of the 22 February 2011 earthquake with a free visit to Quake City, Canterbury Museum’s special exhibition about the Canterbury Earthquakes.

Visitors test out the liquefaction simulator at Quake City

Thanks to support from Major Sponsor the Earthquake Commission (EQC), admission charges to Quake City will be waived on 22 February.

Quake City has had some updates ahead of the 10-year anniversary. Additions include a sculptural wall of orange road cones in the entryway and a slideshow of buildings, artworks and streetscapes showing how Ōtautahi Christchurch has changed in the decade since the earthquakes.

A number of Cantabrians who recount their experiences on 22 February 2011 in the film 12.51, which runs in the exhibition, have been reinterviewed and feature in a new short film reflecting on how their lives have changed in the last decade.

Museum Director Anthony Wright hopes Cantabrians take up the opportunity to visit Quake City and reflect on the decade since the February quake.

“The February quake was a tragedy that continues to affect the lives of Cantabrians, so it’s important that we have a place to tell the stories of the earthquakes and appropriate that we mark the 10-year anniversary with free entry. Quake City has some sobering reminders of what we lost in the earthquakes, but also of the challenges we overcame by pulling together.”

Mr Wright says EQC’s sponsorship is not only enabling free entry on the anniversary, but has also helped us to refocus Quake City on the domestic market after losing 80% of its visitors from overseas, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

EQC’s Chief Resilience and Research Officer Jo Horrocks says that building knowledge and resilience in the community is a key focus for EQC.

“And Quake City is terrific example of educating New Zealanders about the natural hazards our country needs to manage.”

In December, the Museum launched a new website for Quake City with support from EQC. The website highlights what visitors can see and do at Quake City, as well as providing practical information about ticketing and how to get there.

Quake City was devised in response to high interest from leading business and community groups to having a permanent earthquake exhibition in Christchurch, following Canterbury Quakes, a temporary exhibition held at the Museum in 2012.

The exhibition is a significant example of the Museum’s role in the community as a kaitiaki (guardian) of Canterbury’s history and taonga (treasures) and to the stories that shape the social and natural history of the region.

Quake City opened in Cashel Mall, Christchurch, in February 2013, moving to 299 Durham Street North in September 2017.

Image caption:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Matariki Will Be A Valuable Cultural Counterpart To Waitangi Day

Now that Matariki has been added to the roster of national holidays, it is bound to become more meaningful than most of our other holiday occasions, many of which have lost much of the symbolic power they once had. For example: the religious holidays (Christmas and Easter) have declining relevance in a secular, multi-cultural nation. To a significant extent, Christian beliefs and church attendance have lost their dominant role in the life of the community. The holidays may remain, while the reason for them fades... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 