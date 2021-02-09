Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Airport Service Waiting In The Wings

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington councilors will consider a proposal for a Metlink service from Wellington Station to Wellington Airport when its Transport Committee meets this Thursday, 11 February.

Until now, the Airport Flyer, a commercial contract arrangement between Wellington International Airport and NZ Bus, has prevented Metlink from putting its own services forward.

With NZ Bus ending its Airport Flyer service in November 2020 the region’s public transport users have been left with no direct access to the airport, something that Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink hopes to change with his proposal.

“We’ve put a really strong case forward for a Metlink provided service. As the proposal stands we can ensure Metlink ticketing and fares, payment options such as Snapper, and Real Time Information are available to passengers wanting to reach the airport.

“We can also ensure that the service is integrated into the wider public transport network, enabling us to provide continuous services when responding to challenges such as COVID-19 and taking advantage of rail and bus connections to ensure the whole of the region can make use of the service.

“With a new service part of the overall Metlink network we’ll be able to see passenger journey data, exactly who is connecting to the service and from which parts of our region. This will help us make adjustments to parts of the network and target our resources better to meet demand from our communities,” says Scott Gallacher.

The proposal is welcomed by Andy Foster Mayor of Wellington who says he’s delighted to be part of the ongoing multi-party conversations about a new airport bus service.

“A quarter of all eastern suburbs traffic comes from the airport so having a bus service back in place and fewer private vehicles on the road will help ease congestion and meet our climate change obligations. Wellingtonians will tell you that a successful service needs to be frequent, well priced, and at a place people can easily catch it.

Roger Blakeley, Chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee, welcomes debate on a solution that provides access for the whole region, as well as affordability and value for money for public transport users.

“We want to make sure that any new service is a success from the start and that means seamless integration with the rest of the network giving thousands of people across the region the ability to connect to this service,” says Cr Blakeley.

MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle says a return on the cards is great news for Wellington communities.

“The airport is a key destination for many people so being able to get there from anywhere in the region makes sense to me. I look forward to a service that is well integrated and has all the latest payment and tracking features which were sorely missing from the service before it was halted. More importantly any new service needs to be well priced so it doesn’t hit people in the pocket,” says Paul Eagle.

If the proposal is successful at Thursday’s Transport Committee the public would get its say as part of the draft Wellington Regional Public Transport Plan 2021-31 which is due for consultation from 15 February to 19 March.

Following consultation Metlink would then work with communities in the Hutt Valley and Porirua, as well as all other parts of Greater Wellington, to ensure that regional connectivity is maintained and enhanced before the service takes flight.

ENDS

Note to editors: Background to airport bus services

  • The original airport service commenced operating in 1999 as the ‘Stagecoach Flyer’ between Lower Hutt and Wellington Airport.
  • The route was extended in 2003 to run between Upper Hutt and Wellington Airport.
  • In 2013 (by this date operating as ‘Airport Flyer’), the service reverted back to running between Lower Hutt and Wellington Airport.
  • In July 2020, the service was reduced to run between Wellington Station and the Airport half-hourly on weekdays only – this was due to a reduction in airport visitor numbers resulting from COVID-19.
  • The Airport Flyer service operated by NZ Bus was deemed to be an exempt service by the Land Transport Management Act 2003.
  • Greater Wellington received notification from NZ Bus of a proposal to withdraw the Airport Flyer service (trading as the Valley Flyer) on the 9 November 2020, as per the notification period required in the Land Transport Management Act 2003.
  • Greater Wellington confirmed the de-registration of the service on 10 November 2020 and the service subsequently ceased operating on 28 November 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Matariki Will Be A Valuable Cultural Counterpart To Waitangi Day

Now that Matariki has been added to the roster of national holidays, it is bound to become more meaningful than most of our other holiday occasions, many of which have lost much of the symbolic power they once had. For example: the religious holidays (Christmas and Easter) have declining relevance in a secular, multi-cultural nation. To a significant extent, Christian beliefs and church attendance have lost their dominant role in the life of the community. The holidays may remain, while the reason for them fades... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 