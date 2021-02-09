Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation Calls For Lower Carbon Emissions, Safer Roads And A More Connected Transport Network

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Public consultation is open for the Regional Land Transport Plan 2021 (RLTP) which is calling on the community’s views on how to make a safer, more sustainable transport network for our region.

Regional Transport Committee Chair and Greater Wellington Regional Councillor, Adrienne Staples says that the RLTP is a bold plan that matches the Government’s goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030, and hitting net zero by 2050.

“This regional transport plan supports the national vision of a brighter, healthier future, but shows that the real mahi starts right here in our region,” says Cr Staples.

In partnership with Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail and local councils, the RLTP proposes a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from transport and 40% increase in sustainable travel by 2030.

At the heart of it, the RLTP is realising a future where regional transport is safer, greener and more connected so the wider community can work, play and live a better quality of life in our extraordinary region.

“To support this vision, we also propose a 40% reduction in road deaths and serious injuries to show we’re committed to going ‘green and clean’ in a safe way that protects our community’s wellbeing.

“Transport is a keystone to everyday life – so we highly encourage everyone to take this opportunity to have their say on how we plan to achieve these core priorities,” says Cr Staples.

In addition to these core objectives, the RLTP seeks to meet the growing demand for public transport, improving travel options and travel safety, increasing resilience and progressing these goals with funding constraints.

“On a practical level, we’re working across agencies and councils to make it safer to travel within the region, whether that’s by walking, cycling, driving or using public transport,” says Cr Staples.

“Already Waka Kotahi have got consent to progress the Te Ara Tupua Ngā Ūranga – Pito-One project, a walking and cycling link between Wellington and Lower Hutt, that will enable more people to walk, bike and safely connect with local paths in Wellington and the Hutt Valley.

“We want to move to a fully electric vehicle public transport fleet to help reduce the carbon footprint of the region and make it easier for you to leave the car at home.

“Our partnership is also seeking improved additional network capacity for long-distance rail commuters and infrastructure improvements across the region to assist efficient travel.

“These are just a few examples – there is a lot we want to achieve, however with the financial pressures COVID-19 placed on our ratepayers we’ll need financial support from central government to bring these objectives to life.

“We want to hear your thoughts on the direction of the plan that covers a variety of objectives from road safety right through to infrastructure improvements,” says Cr Staples.

Have your say on the proposed direction for the region’s transport network and the priorities given to large, new projects for the region.

To learn more about what is in the plan and share your thoughts on transport in the region visit: https://haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/regional-transport-story or call us on 0800 496 734.

