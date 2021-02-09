Karori Homicide - Fourth Person Charged

Wellington Police have made a fourth arrest in relation to Operation Skyline, the investigation into the death of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December 2020.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday 15 February.

Police continue to follow strong lines of enquiry in relation to Mr Tongia's death.

