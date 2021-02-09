Karori Homicide - Fourth Person Charged
Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police have made a fourth arrest in relation
to Operation Skyline, the investigation into the death of
Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December 2020.
A
19-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the
fact to murder and is due to appear in Wellington District
Court on Monday 15 February.
Police continue to follow
strong lines of enquiry in relation to Mr Tongia's
death.
