Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

KiwiRail Asked To Get Its House In Order

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Raukawa

Te Rūnanga o Raukawa has written to KiwiRail today asking that it re-engage Ngāti Kauwhata over the rail and road freight centre it hopes to build between Palmerston North and Bunnythorpe.

Te Rūnanga o Raukawa represents 25 hapū and iwi, including Aorangi Marae and Kauwhata Marae.

"We fully support our Aorangi and Kauwhata whanaunga. Our people are tired of being played off against each other whether the intent was there or through negligence," said elected Chair Kelly Bevan.

"This project will be the largest infrastructure project in Manawatū for generations. It is on land with complex layers of iwi history, and the outcome must provide for Māori values in a mana enhancing way. We have a long history of working together as multiple iwi bodies across infrastructure projects and the provision of social services. At the core of what we do is connectivity and inclusiveness," she said. “KiwiRail would do well to have these values front and foremost when they are ready to come back to the table."

Te Rūnanga o Raukawa Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Poutama said there are many examples of best practice when it comes to engaging multiple iwi. “Locally, there is Te Ahu a Turanga the project to replace the Gorge Road. Another is the Te Tihi Whanauora Alliance which has nine

iwi, hapū and Māori organisations working together - and there are many other examples from around Aotearoa."

"All iwi deserve respect, and until KiwiRail comes back with an inclusive pathway forward, then Raukawa will not progress the Cultural Impact Assessment."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Runanga o Raukawa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Matariki Will Be A Valuable Cultural Counterpart To Waitangi Day

Now that Matariki has been added to the roster of national holidays, it is bound to become more meaningful than most of our other holiday occasions, many of which have lost much of the symbolic power they once had. For example: the religious holidays (Christmas and Easter) have declining relevance in a secular, multi-cultural nation. To a significant extent, Christian beliefs and church attendance have lost their dominant role in the life of the community. The holidays may remain, while the reason for them fades... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 