Foxton Beach Surf Lifesaving Club Building Set For A Major Upgrade

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Council-owned Foxton Beach Surf Lifesaving Club building, which requires seismic strengthening, is about to undergo its biggest facelift since the building was constructed in the 1970s.

In May 2020, Central Government announced that there would be a contribution of $9.4 million per annum allocated to the costs of surf lifesaving operations across New Zealand, with the fund administered by Surf Live Saving New Zealand. The Foxton Beach Surf Lifesaving Club, with support from Council, have been successful in obtaining $806,632 +GST to fund the seismic strengthening and upgrade of the building, including public toilets. Additional Council funds, allocated via the 2018-2038 Long Term plan will support the completion of the project.

The Foxton Beach Surf Lifesaving Club has occupied the building since 1976. The Surf Lifesaving Club over many years, have undertaken surf lifesaving activities, which provide a well- regarded and vital service to the Foxton Beach community.

The Club’s Chairperson, Daniel Cudby said, “Our members and the wider community will benefit greatly from the upgrade of the building. The new building will be modern, accessible, and functional. It will accommodate our growing membership, and allow us as a club to plan into the future in knowing the building is functional and its ‘life’ has been extended.”

The core purpose of the club remains, the upgraded facilities will enable us to provide a more efficient and effective surf lifesaving function by enhancing equipment accessibility, he said.

The upgrade will include; a seismic upgrade, reconfiguration and modernisation of changing facilities and storage for the club, an upgraded plumbing system, and additional new public toilet facilities and outdoor showers. A tender process to secure a contractor has commenced, works are set to begin mid-March 2021, with an anticipated completion date of June 2021.

Parks and Property Project Lead, Stephan Titze said, “The injection of funding from Surf Life Saving New Zealand has been warmly received. The funding has given us confidence that we can not only complete the seismic strengthening, but complete the required accessibility upgrades and extend this to the public toilets, benefitting the entire community.”

The modern facilities will complement the future growth that Foxton Beach is anticipating, he said.

The Foxton Beach Surf Lifesaving Club building and adjoining public toilets will closed throughout the duration of the project. Holben Reserve Pavilion public toilets, located on Signal Street will be open and can be utilised during this time.

