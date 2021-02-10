Bicycle, Bicycle, Bicycle

I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike, I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride it where I like.

If you need an excuse to ‘ride that bike where you like’ or just to trade four wheels for two on your daily commute, Marlborough District Council has the perfect reason for you.

Part of Aotearoa Bike Challenge month, Marlborough’s annual Go by Bike Day on Wednesday 17 February is a celebration of people riding their bikes, supported by the Council.

From 7.00 am at Liz Davidson Place in Blenheim, there will be free bacon butties and coffee for anyone who arrives by bike. Local cycle retailer ‘Bikefit’ will also be on hand offering free bike checks.

In Picton, Le Café on London Quay is also joining the fun with a free coffee and muffin on offer for participating bikers from 8.00 am.

Both events finish by 9.00 am. No pre-registration is required. Council staff will be handing out information and there will be giveaways on the day too.

So come and join the fun, ride that bike and make a ‘wheely’ good start to your day!

