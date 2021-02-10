Heart Of The City Pumping This Valentine’s Weekend

Wellington is getting ready for a big weekend with lots of events happening all around the city – and we remind everyone to use public transport where possible, drive safe, drive sober, and let’s all help make summer unstoppable.

From Six60 at Sky Stadium, to Chinese New Year festivities on the waterfront, cricket at the Basin Reserve, Valentine’s Day celebrations, and the Wellington Wine and Food Festival in Waitangi Park, locals and out of towners will be heading to town for one or more of these events.

Major events happening over the weekend:

• 5 Feb – 28 March | citytheatre.co.nz

• Sat 13 – Sun 14 | Island Bay Festival Day in the Bay at Shortland Park – road closures apply

• Sat 13 | Cricket T20 final at the Basin Reserve – ticketed event, road closure applies

• Sat 13 | Six60 at Sky Stadium – ticketed event, supporting acts start at 5pm, Six60 on at 9pm

• Sat 13 | Wellington Wine and Food Festival Waitangi Park – ticketed event

• Sat 13 | Chinese New Year Fireworks – display starts at 9.30pm from a barge off Frank Kits Park (Sunday postponement day)

• Sun 14 | Chinese New Year Parade Waterfront – some road closures apply

• Sun 14 | Chinese New Year Festival TSB and Shed 6

• Sun 14 Feb | Valentine’s Night at Wellington Zoo wellingtonzoo.com

• Sun 14 Feb | ZEALANDIA Valentine’s Night Tours visitzealandia.com

There’ll also be thousands of new university students in town for Orientation Week, and with Chinese New Year festivities on the waterfront, we suggest keeping pets inside if worried about the fireworks.

A number of roads around the city will be closed and it’s going to be pretty busy, so please consider taking public transport, cycling or walking to events and allow for extra time on your journey. If you do drive, remember to Drive Safe, Drive Sober.

Also, let’s continue to help make summer unstoppable by using hand sanitisers, and remember to check in to QR codes where available with your contact tracer app.

For more information about street event road closures, visit our website.

