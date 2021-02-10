Two Arrested, Firearms And Meth Seized During Search Warrants In Manurewa

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have arrested two men and seized methamphetamine, firearms and cash during search warrants today.

A number of properties in Manurewa were searched this morning by officers from the Counties Manukau Organised Crime Unit.

Quantities of Methamphetamine, Cannabis and cash were recovered from the properties.

Four firearms and ammunition were also recovered as a result of today’s operation.

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to supplying Methamphetamine.

A 26-year-old man is facing firearms-related charges.

He is also facing assault and wilful damage charges following an investigation into a firearms incident on Christmas Road, Manurewa in December 2020.

Both men were appearing in the Manukau District Court today.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely.

Anyone who has any information relating to drug dealing activity or the unlawful possession of firearms is encouraged to contact Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

