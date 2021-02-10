Have You Seen Sam?

Police are seeking sightings of 41-year-old Sam Brown.

Sam was last seen in Rangiora on Wednesday 3rd of February.

Sam has connections across the South Island and Police are making enquiries into his whereabouts.

Police believe he may have travelled in a deep red coloured Holden Commodore station wagon.

The registration is unknown at this point in time.

Anyone who has seen Sam or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210209/8748.

