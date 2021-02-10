Update: Serious Crash - Ormond Road, Hastings - Eastern
Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 6:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a single
vehicle crash on Ormond Road, Hastings.
Two other
people were reported to be seriously injured.
The road
remains closed while Police continue a scene
examination.
The investigation into the cause is
ongoing.
