Police Conclude Arrowtown Fatal Crash Investigation
Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 6:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have concluded the investigation into the fatal
crash on Malaghans Road in Arrowtown on 22 August
2020.
Police intend to charge a female driver, who is
presently overseas, with dangerous driving causing
death.
We have been in contact with the woman's lawyer
and she has been informed of this decision.
Police
have also spoken to Allanah Walker’s family and advised
them of the outcome.
Further details including a court
date will be released when the woman is in New
Zealand.
