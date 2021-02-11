Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Kicks Off Development Of Critical Transport Strategy

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council has formally kicked off the development of a new transport strategy to help tackle Lower Hutt’s growing transport challenges.

The development of the strategy comes at a key point in Lower Hutt’s history. The city is growing at one of its fastest rates, evidenced by the fact it exceeded its previous 2030 population targets last year. This has added pressure on existing infrastructure, equating to a greater load on key transport links like SH2, the Petone Esplanade, and increasingly the Lower Hutt CBD.

There are also a significant number of key transport projects in the pipeline, such as the upgrade of Melling Interchange, Eastern Bays Shared Path, Te Ara Tupua (Ngāūranga to Petone Shared Path), and the long planned Cross Valley Connections project.

The new Integrated Transport Strategy, which Council agreed to develop last year, will build on these projects and bring greater coherence to the city’s transport plans, to meet the future needs of the city and its residents.

Once it’s complete, the Integrated Transport Strategy will set out a vision and roadmap for the future of Lower Hutt’s transport network. It will consider how Council can ensure all parts of the city’s transport system work well together - from roads, through to public transport, and active transport options.

The public will be invited to participate in the strategy’s development, which is likely to involve some face to face sessions and an interactive survey. Additionally, further workshops will be held with key stakeholders.

Attributable to Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry:

"As Lower Hutt’s population continues to grow, and Transmission Gully almost certainly going to put more cars on our roads, we need a bold and ambitious plan to ensure our future as a city isn’t one where our residents sit in constant traffic."

"We need to get the basics right, which includes planning for a modern transport network that builds the foundations for future growth."

"We are planning for a city with a strategy that not only tackles congestion, but also encourages more cycling, walking, and other active ways of getting around Lower Hutt."

Notes to editors:

WSP has been engaged to undertake the development of the Integrated Transport Strategy.

The development of the Integrated Transport Strategy will be done in conjunction with the City Spatial Plan. The City Spatial Plan will identify high-level future growth scenarios for Lower Hutt that will inform the forthcoming District Plan refresh with respect to expansion and intensification.

The strategy does not focus on or guide specific projects, allocate project budgets or replace Council reports or plans like the 10 year budget. Instead, the strategy ensures that there is a considered view on transport investment decisions, particularly with a view of positive long term outcomes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Leaving Women Out Of The Job Creation Plans, Plus The Current Vaccine Blues

Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>

 

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 