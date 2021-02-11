Update: Grass Fire, State Higway 2,Takapau - Eastern
Thursday, 11 February 2021, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services continue to respond to this large
grass fire.
Police were advised at about
2.30pm.
The cordons have been widened and SH2 is now
closed between SH50 and Ashcott Road.
A diversion is
available.
