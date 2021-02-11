Takapau Fire

A fire at Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay is now contained.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire at 2.20pm this afternoon (11 February).

The fire has burnt through 35 hectares.

Crews from around Central Hawke's Bay responded to the fire.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell says crews worked hard this afternoon to get the fire under control.

"We had 10 appliances, two helicopters and a fixed wing aircraft at the fire to help bring it under control."

Mr Mitchell says the fire will take time to completely extinguish, as there are a number of hay bails still burning.

SH2 around the fire is currently closed, it is expected to be re-opened at about 7pm.

Once the highway is re-opened, motorists are asked to take care and watch out for vehicles and firefighting equipment.

An investigation into the fire is underway, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

