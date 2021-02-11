State Highway 2 At Takapau Reopen - Eastern
Thursday, 11 February 2021, 7:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 has reopened between State Highway 50 and
Ashcott Road following a fire.
Police were notified of
the fire around 2:30pm.
It has now been
contained.
We thank motorists for their patience and
assistance while the road was
closed.
