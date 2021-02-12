Hawke’s Bay Expressway closed following crash - Eastern
Friday, 12 February 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
11 February
The Hawke’s Bay Expressway (SH2) is closed
between Links Road and Evenden Road following a crash.
The
single car crash was reported to Police around
10pm.
Nobody was injured but the road is expected to be
closed while the road is cleared.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area or seek alternative
routes.
