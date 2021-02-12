Crash - Wellington
Friday, 12 February 2021, 7:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are asked to take care heading south into
Wellington this morning after a crash on the Petone
on-ramp.
It happened around 7:20am.
One person
is said to have moderate injuries.
More information
will be released when
confirmed.
