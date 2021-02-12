Update - Crash - Wellington
The injured person in the crash on Petone on-ramp is a cyclist, who has moderate injuries, and was involved in a collision with a car.
Police are asking people to delay any travel if possible and have patience.
The injured person in the crash on Petone on-ramp is a cyclist, who has moderate injuries, and was involved in a collision with a car.
Police are asking people to delay any travel if possible and have patience.
Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>
Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>
Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner
Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>
Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced
The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>
Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better
Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response
Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>
Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service
Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>
Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses
From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer
Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>
Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade
Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>