Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Rules Of Attraction For Valentine’s Day

Friday, 12 February 2021, 12:38 pm
Press Release: SmileDirectClub

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, February 12, 2021 – In the search for love – or just to break the ice with someone you fancy – a smile wins every time, according to new research released ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Sixty percent of Kiwis said they would let someone know they are interested in them by smiling at them when they were out at a bar or at a party. For younger generations, this increased to around two thirds with 67% of Gen Z and 66% of millennials using a smile to show their interest.

The consumer survey of more than 1,000 Kiwis, conducted by researchers Lonergan for leading teledentistry company SmileDirectClub, looked at what Kiwis are most attracted to in a person, what makes people feel confident, and oral health habits.

Research around romantic attraction focussed specifically on what features attract someone most and how people show they are interested in someone.

A wink has nothing on a smile

While smiling was by far the most popular ice breaker (60%), almost half of Kiwis (47%) would take the more direct approach of sparking up a conversation to let someone know they are interested in them.

Around 156,000 Kiwis (4% of over 18s) took the cheekier – and perhaps not entirely appropriate – approach of winking at someone. A similar number found someone smiling at them made them feel uncomfortable (4%) or that they were being overfriendly (3%).

The eyes, and a smile, have it

Eyes were the feature most Kiwis (39%) are attracted to in a person followed by three in ten (29%) who said they were most attracted to a person’s smile.

So, if you are looking for love on Tinder or other apps this Valentine’s Day, ditch the pout and show off your pearly whites instead to increase your chances of matching with someone.

He says , she says , very different things

There were also very different views between male and female responses when asked about how they would signal to someone they were interested in them.

Thirty percent of men compared to just 9% of women said a person’s body was what attracted them most.

Men were significantly more likely to offer to buy someone a drink (15%) compared to women (4%), and they were also more likely to wink at them (6%) compared to just 1% of women. Also, men (52%) were more likely than women (42%) to strike up a conversation to express their interest. 
 

Jason Coglan, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at SmileDirectClub, says the power of a smile cannot be underestimated.

“In the lead up to Valentine’s Day, we wanted to have some fun and look into the many ways people connect with one other and what they look for in a partner. The research demonstrates that the ultimate ice breaker is a friendly smile.”

“There are so many benefits to smiling, from reducing stress to potentially attracting a partner, which is why we are so passionate about giving more Kiwi’s affordable access to a smile they love and are proud to show off,” he says.

If you’re feeling inspired to improve your smile in the hopes of meeting someone special this year, check out SmileDirectClub’s clear aligners. SmileDirectClub recently launched new aligners with Comfort Sense™ technology which makes clear aligners more comfortable and tooth movement more predictable. SmileDirectClub’s aligner therapy is 60% less than braces and available for a flat rate of $3,335 or for a $299 initial deposit and then $139 per month for 24 months ($3,635 total) and includes 2 sets of retainers.

Key Valentine’s Day research findings:

  • 29% of Kiwis admit they are most attracted to a person’s smile, second only to eyes (39%)
  • 60% of Kiwis would let someone know they are interested in them by smiling at them
  • Around two thirds of younger Kiwis – 67% of Generation Z and 66% of millennials – would express their interest in someone by smiling
  • Almost half of Kiwis (47%) spark up a conversation to let someone know they are interested in them
  • 30% of men compared to just 9% of women said a person’s body was what attracted them most to someone
  • Smiling makes Kiwis think you are friendly and approachable (75%), and warm and welcoming (Aussies 62%, Kiwis 68%)
  • When letting someone know they were interested in them:
    • Men were significantly more likely to offer to buy someone a drink (15%) compared to women (4%)
    • Males more likely to wink at a person (6%) compared to just 1% of women
    • Men (52%) more likely than women (42%) to strike up a conversation

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SmileDirectClub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The Reserve Bank Won’t Be Spooked By Inflation Making A Comeback

One year into the pandemic, people are still getting sick and dying at different rates according to their age, gender, ethnic background and income level – and those same patterns have been evident in the economic impacts of the virus as well. For example: in yesterday’s statement by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, he pointed out that “Aggregate employment has declined 6.5 percent since last February, but the decline in employment for workers in the top quartile of the wage distribution has been only 4 percent, while the decline for the bottom quartile has been a staggering 17 percent... More>>

 

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 