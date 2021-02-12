The Rules Of Attraction For Valentine’s Day

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, February 12, 2021 – In the search for love – or just to break the ice with someone you fancy – a smile wins every time, according to new research released ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Sixty percent of Kiwis said they would let someone know they are interested in them by smiling at them when they were out at a bar or at a party. For younger generations, this increased to around two thirds with 67% of Gen Z and 66% of millennials using a smile to show their interest.

The consumer survey of more than 1,000 Kiwis, conducted by researchers Lonergan for leading teledentistry company SmileDirectClub, looked at what Kiwis are most attracted to in a person, what makes people feel confident, and oral health habits.

Research around romantic attraction focussed specifically on what features attract someone most and how people show they are interested in someone.

A wink has nothing on a smile

While smiling was by far the most popular ice breaker (60%), almost half of Kiwis (47%) would take the more direct approach of sparking up a conversation to let someone know they are interested in them.

Around 156,000 Kiwis (4% of over 18s) took the cheekier – and perhaps not entirely appropriate – approach of winking at someone. A similar number found someone smiling at them made them feel uncomfortable (4%) or that they were being overfriendly (3%).

The eyes, and a smile, have it

Eyes were the feature most Kiwis (39%) are attracted to in a person followed by three in ten (29%) who said they were most attracted to a person’s smile.

So, if you are looking for love on Tinder or other apps this Valentine’s Day, ditch the pout and show off your pearly whites instead to increase your chances of matching with someone.

He says , she says , very different things

There were also very different views between male and female responses when asked about how they would signal to someone they were interested in them.

Thirty percent of men compared to just 9% of women said a person’s body was what attracted them most.

Men were significantly more likely to offer to buy someone a drink (15%) compared to women (4%), and they were also more likely to wink at them (6%) compared to just 1% of women. Also, men (52%) were more likely than women (42%) to strike up a conversation to express their interest.



Jason Coglan, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at SmileDirectClub, says the power of a smile cannot be underestimated.

“In the lead up to Valentine’s Day, we wanted to have some fun and look into the many ways people connect with one other and what they look for in a partner. The research demonstrates that the ultimate ice breaker is a friendly smile.”

“There are so many benefits to smiling, from reducing stress to potentially attracting a partner, which is why we are so passionate about giving more Kiwi’s affordable access to a smile they love and are proud to show off,” he says.

Key Valentine’s Day research findings:

29% of Kiwis admit they are most attracted to a person’s smile, second only to eyes (39%)

60% of Kiwis would let someone know they are interested in them by smiling at them

Around two thirds of younger Kiwis – 67% of Generation Z and 66% of millennials – would express their interest in someone by smiling

Almost half of Kiwis (47%) spark up a conversation to let someone know they are interested in them

30% of men compared to just 9% of women said a person’s body was what attracted them most to someone

Smiling makes Kiwis think you are friendly and approachable (75%), and warm and welcoming (Aussies 62%, Kiwis 68%)

When letting someone know they were interested in them: Men were significantly more likely to offer to buy someone a drink (15%) compared to women (4%) Males more likely to wink at a person (6%) compared to just 1% of women Men (52%) more likely than women (42%) to strike up a conversation



