Auckland Dog Owner Faces Law Suit Following Vicious Dog Attack

Saturday, 13 February 2021, 8:01 am
Press Release: NZ Legal

Auckland business Sticks & Bones Limited and its owner Amanda Easterbrook have prosecuted Auckland dog owner, Linda Evans, over a 2017 dog attack that left Easterbrook's dog dead, and Easterbrook herself with serious injuries to both of her hands requiring multiple surgeries.

The proceeding filed in the Auckland District Court alleges that Evan's failed to disclose to Easterbrook that her dog, a Bull Terrier Cross, was dangerous. Evan’s dog is said to have previously killed a domestic cat and had been expelled from three pet care facilities for aggressive and predatory behaviour.

Easterbrook, a professional dog walker, took Evan’s dog out for an assessment walk, when the dog suddenly attacked, mauling her dog to death in front of her. Easterbrook had removed the dog's muzzle unaware of the dog's dangerous history. Easterbrook now suffers from post-traumatic-stress-disorder, recurrent nightmares, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and loss of trust as a result of the attack.

Evan's faced criminal prosecution in 2018 in relation to the attack, but was discharged without conviction. She has never been prosecuted for the killing of the domestic cat. Evan's is founder of Chained Dog Rehoming & Rehabilitation NZ, a charitable trust that rescues and rehomes at risk dogs. Sponsors & patrons of the charity include the SPCA, Pet.kiwi, Ziwi, Masterpet, CareVets, and Tenby Powell. The proceeding raises concerns about Evan’s fitness for her position within the charity, and her suitability for dog ownership generally. Convictions under the Dog Control Act 1996 result in a mandatory prohibition from dog ownership.

The case highlights that under the Dog Control Act 1996, dog owners bear strict liability for damage caused by their dogs, which can include damages of tens of thousands of dollars for mental injury caused by dog attacks. Many dog owners will not be aware of this.

The case follows a court decision that held that claims for mental injury are not statute barred by ACC legislation.

