Matipo Street, Riccarton - Canterbury
Saturday, 13 February 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are assisting Fire and Emergency with an incident
involving a shipping container at an industrial premises on
Matipo Street, Riccarton.
Police are asking people to
avoid Matipo Street between Princess Street and Wrights
Road.
The road has been cordoned off and some nearby
properties evacuated as a
precaution.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Why The Reserve Bank Won’t Be Spooked By Inflation Making A Comeback
One year into the pandemic, people are still getting sick and dying at different rates according to their age, gender, ethnic background and income level – and those same patterns have been evident in the economic impacts of the virus as well. For example: in yesterday’s statement by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, he pointed out that “Aggregate employment has declined 6.5 percent since last February, but the decline in employment for workers in the top quartile of the wage distribution has been only 4 percent, while the decline for the bottom quartile has been a staggering 17 percent... More>>