Water Being Tankered Into Akaroa

Clean water from Christchurch is being tankered into Akaroa today.

The tankers are being made available so that residents and local businesses can fill their own containers with clean, safe water while the boil water notice is in effect.

People can also boil the water from their tap to make it safe, or used bottled water.

The tankers will be in place from 10am today at two locations in Akaroa:

Rue Brittan – Near the main boat ramp beside the recreation ground

Beach Road – Beside the main wharf at the tour bus parking area

Christchurch City Council staff will also hand-deliver 20-litre water containers to a number of local businesses in Akaroa today.

The containers can be filled at either of the two tankers, which will be available for as long as the boil water notice stays in place.

Pallets of bottled water will also be delivered to Akaroa’s hospital and resthome today, and then to Akaroa Area School on Monday.

Here is the link to yesterday’s Newsline story about the boil water notice for Akaroa and Takamatua: https://newsline.ccc.govt.nz/news/story/council-issues-boil-water-notice-for-akaroa-takamatua

