2021 Mr Gay New Zealand To Be Announced

Sunday, 14 February 2021, 2:20 pm
Mr Gay New Zealand

The search to find the next Mr Gay New Zealand is well underway with the winner to be announced on stage at the Ending HIV Big Gay Out Festival in Auckland today, the only LGBTI+ event of its kind in the World so far in 2021.

Applications from around Aotearoa were reduced back to four finalists and those lucky four spent all day on Saturday completing challenges in front of the judges.

This year’s finalists come from a range of backgrounds all with strong views and beliefs about aspects of the community they love and things they would like to help improve.

Mr Gay New Zealand Co-Producer Matt Fistonich said the competition has been in the challenge stage, all designed to build, and develop future leaders within the LGBTI community in New Zealand.

“Mr Gay New Zealand has a track record of finding diverse New Zealanders from a wide range of backgrounds who are passionate about their community,” Fistonich said.

“While the competition this year is between these four finalists, there will also be a reflection on how we have created such momentum with Mr Gay New Zealand over the last seven years and turned this around from being a beauty contest to finding people that show leadership, relatability, communication, and have the ability to engage with the wider LGBTI community.”

This year the finalists range from Wellington, Thames and Auckland and have many backgrounds including Māori, Pasifika, Indian and Chinese.

Check out this year’s fantastic finalists below! – Mr Gay New Zealand is proudly supported by Your Gay Nation, Ending HIV and express Magazine.

Finalists will be appearing at the Big Gay Out from 11 am on Sunday with the winner’s announcement expected on stage at around 4 pm.

