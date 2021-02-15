Covid 19 Update: Statement From America’s Cup Event Ltd
Monday, 15 February 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: America's Cup Media
As a result of the Government announcement of a Level 3
lockdown in Auckland, initially for 72 hours, the next
scheduled race day on Wednesday has been postponed and the
event village will not be open to the public during this
time.
America’s Cup Event Ltd will be working with
the Authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days
to work through the ongoing
ramifications.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more