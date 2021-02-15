Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mandatory Face Coverings And Full Timetables On Metlink Services During Alert Level 2

Monday, 15 February 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: Metlink

14 February 2021

Following the Government’s alert level 2 announcement Metlink has confirmed that face coverings will be mandatory on all bus, train and ferry services and that it will continue to run a full timetable from midnight tonight (Sunday 14 February).

General Manager of Metlink Scott Gallacher says there will be no timetable changes under alert level 2 but passengers will be expected to practice personal hygiene and wear face coverings.

“As we know from last time out, one of the best defences against the spread of COVID-19 is personal hygiene, that’s hand washing before and after travelling.

“We’re asking passengers to keep a 1-metre distance on board trains, buses and ferries and keep a 2-metres distance while waiting at bus stops, train stations and ferry wharfs.

“The Government has made it clear that people should wear face coverings and we encourage passengers to follow this advice on buses, trains and ferries. These measures will help keep passengers safe across the whole network,” says Scott Gallacher.

Fares will remain in place, including cash, but Metlink says that contactless methods of payment are preferred to help limit the interactions of staff and passengers. Snapper will be available on buses, while EFTPOS will be available at train ticket offices and on ferries.

“For our passengers with accessibility needs, all accessibility features will remain in service. That means front door boarding on buses and availability of ramps on trains,” says Scott Gallacher.

Metlink is encouraging all passengers to log their travel, using the Government’s COVID-19 tracing app for contact tracing purposes.

“The safety of passengers and our Metlink team is paramount so please continue to follow Government instructions. Metlink is doing all it can to place your safety at the forefront of everything we do, and we continue to carry out enhanced cleaning measures across trains, buses and ferries.

“However, if you are sick, please do not travel on public transport and, if you can, work from home.

“People across the region did a great job last time and I’m sure this time will be no different. I want to thank them for their patience and commitment to their fellow passengers. Stay safe and be kind,” adds Scott Gallacher.

For further updates check out the Metlink website, contact our Metlink Service Centre on 0800 801 700, or follow our Facebook page.

